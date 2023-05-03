Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.