Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.