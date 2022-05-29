Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. E…
For the drive home in Bristol: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. R…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, wi…
Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted t…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temper…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.