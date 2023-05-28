Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Bristol, VA
