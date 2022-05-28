 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Bristol, VA

It will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

