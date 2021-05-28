Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see a mix o…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunsh…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperature…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees …
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …