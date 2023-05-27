Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2023 in Bristol, VA
