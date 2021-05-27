Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Bristol, VA
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
