Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.