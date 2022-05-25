Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 …
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
For the drive home in Bristol: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. R…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't leav…
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Bristol's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, wi…