Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.