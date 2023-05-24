Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2023 in Bristol, VA
