The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2023 in Bristol, VA
