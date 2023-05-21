Bristol will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in Bristol, VA
