Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Bristol, VA
