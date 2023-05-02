Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Bristol, VA
