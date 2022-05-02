 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

