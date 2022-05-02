Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.