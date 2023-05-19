Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.