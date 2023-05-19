Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar befo…
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. K…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of thunders…