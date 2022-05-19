The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
