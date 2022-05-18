Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.