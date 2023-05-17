The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Bristol, VA
