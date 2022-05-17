Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bristol. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Bristol, VA
