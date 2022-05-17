Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bristol. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.