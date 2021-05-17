Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.