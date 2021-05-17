 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts