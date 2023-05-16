It will be a warm day in Bristol. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar befo…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. K…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunders…