Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bristol. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Don't l…
Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a v…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm d…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will s…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…