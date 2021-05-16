 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

