Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.