Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.