Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Bristol, VA
