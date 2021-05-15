 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts