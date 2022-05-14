Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Bristol, VA
