Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms…
For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild tem…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, te…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees toda…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 44F. Winds lig…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. To…