Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

