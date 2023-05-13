Bristol will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.