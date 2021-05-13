Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees t…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 …
For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild tem…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, te…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of he…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 44F. Winds lig…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …