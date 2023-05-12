The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Bristol, VA
