Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods o…
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds …
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.