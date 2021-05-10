 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

