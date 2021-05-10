Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Bristol, VA
