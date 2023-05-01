Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Bristol, VA
