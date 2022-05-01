The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Bristol's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bri…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. W…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. T…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 t…
This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…