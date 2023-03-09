Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Bristol, VA
