Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

