Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…