Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Bristol, VA
