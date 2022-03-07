Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
