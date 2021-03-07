Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.