It will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Bristol, VA
