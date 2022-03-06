Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
