Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

