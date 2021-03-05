Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Bristol, VA
