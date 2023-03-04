Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until SAT 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Bristol, VA
