Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Today's condition…